What Trump's absence from GOP debate means for other candidates

The former president will release a prerecorded interview with Tucker Carlson at the same time as the debate.

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump will be absent from Wednesday night's Republican National Convention debate despite being the front-runner in the party.

He, instead, will make waves with an interview with former FOX host Tucker Carlson which will be released at the same time as the debate. This is all unfolding one day before he's expected to report to the Fulton County jail to surrender to election interference charges in Georgia's RICO case involving the former president and 18 other co-defendants.

Trump, who is making another bid for the White House for a potential rematch with President Joe Biden is foregoing the debate - and experts weigh in on how this will impact his race and the other GOP candidates.

When is the GOP debate?

The debate will take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and will be aired on FOX News at 9 p.m. ET. Candidates will be on stage at the Fiserv Forum.

Who will participate?

Eight candidates are expected to take the stage.

They include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Former Vice-President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The former president is expected to release a pre-recorded interview with Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson at the same time as the debate.

Is there a downside to Trump not being there?

Atlanta Press Club debate organizer Lauri Strauss said Trump's refusal to participate will impact the other people on stage and the viewers.

"On a positive, as you say, there will be so many candidates on the debate stage (Wednesday night)," Strauss said. "There will be plenty of opportunity for the public to hear from all of the other candidates so they can make informed decisions on the other people running for president."

Strauss has organized multiple debates for the Atlanta Press Club where candidates have decided not to participate. She said the Press Club's policy is to represent them with an empty podium to show they were asked to participate but declined. People could anticipate an empty podium to symbolize Trump's decision to not participate.

Strauss added that debates are a way to even the playing field for all of the candidates who are seeking elected office.

"The voters that are not going to be able to hear each candidate answer the same question, hear the candidates engage with each other to help make an informed decision, who they want to select when they head to the polls," Strauss explained.

What does Trump's absence mean for the other candidates?

Dr. Kerwin Swint said the candidates will have to address Trump even though he will not be present. Swint is the director of government and international affairs at Kennesaw State University.

"He is literally, you know, the elephant not in the room, so to speak," Swint said. "He's obviously going to be a target."

Swint, however, says Trump not being there may create other opportunities for candidates who may otherwise struggle to perform with him there.

"They have to criticize him. They have to explain why they're a better candidate than he is," he explained. "And sometimes that can be easier when that person is not standing there, especially a Donald Trump, you know, is going to fire back."

What about assumed runner-up, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis?

DeSantis has polled behind Trump in the Republican party with political analysts saying he sits firmly in second place when it comes to the GOP nomination.

Swint said Trump's absence will make him a target on the debate stage.

"If you're Vivek Ramaswamy or your Tim Scott or Nikki Haley or whomever, you'll want to take out Ron DeSantis so you can be where he is," Swint said. "So I think DeSantis is really going to be under the most pressure of anyone."

Swint notes DeSantis's performance has not been strong lately and the debate will give him an opportunity to show he is an electable candidate.

"If Ron DeSantis is going to stay in number two to Donald Trump and hope to climb up and challenge Donald Trump for the nomination, he's going to have to appear likable. That's probably been his main challenge right now," Swint said.

What does Trump's absence mean for former Vice President Mike Pence?

Pence served in office with Trump for four years. Swint notes this makes him the most capable of criticizing Trump directly on policy decisions, something that's harder to do if the former president is not present.

"Trump not being there is kind of a double-edged sword because he is more free to criticize the president on areas that he thinks he deserves criticism for. But if Donald Trump were there, it might be more of an opportunity, really for Mike Pence to hold him accountable and have that live interaction."

Pence will instead have to make sure he drives home his stances on the issues to the voters who will be watching, Swint said.

What about the remainder of the candidates?

For Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott and for Gov. Nikki Haley, Swint notes this will be an opportunity to pull ahead and it will be a benefit to the Republican party to have diverse representation on the debate stage