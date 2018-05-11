ATLANTA — Georgia gubernatorial race polls show the battle is close between democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp. So close that there could be a runoff.

11Alive Political Analyst Mike Hassinger said votes for the third-party candidates could cause the need for a runoff.

"Voter turnout for the 2018 midterms is very likely to break the records set in 1966 and 1974 - both years of great social upheaval. Partisan enthusiasm is very high for both Republicans and Democrats, and that enthusiasm has drowned out any message from Libertarians or any other third party. But Libertarians are stubborn, persistent voters, who always show up. A 2% to 4% vote share, in a race as tight as the race between Kemp and Abrams, could very easily keep both of them below 50% and cause a runoff," he said.

If either candidate fails to get more than half of all votes cast, the top two candidates will compete in the runoff. The same is true for any state race that winds up in a runoff.

This is what you need to know if there is a runoff in any Georgia race

GEORGIA MIDTERM RUNOFF DATE

The runoff date is December 4, 2018.

WHO CAN VOTE

All voters registered before Oct. 9, 2018 can vote in the runoff. Even voters who did not vote in the Nov. 6 midterm election can still vote in the runoff.

GEORGIA ELECTION RESULTS

