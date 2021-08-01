7 ways Georgia will benefit from the $1 trillion infrastructure bill

This is the largest federal investment in the nation’s roads, bridges and airports in over a decade.

ATLANTA — On Monday, President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law the bipartisan infrastructure bill that opens up more than $1 trillion in funding for critical projects across the country.

It is the largest federal investment in the nation’s roads, bridges and airports in over a decade.

Sen. Jon Ossoff's office said the bill will bring more than $11 billion to the Peach State. Funds will go towards various expenses that will impact roads, schools, clean drinking water, and more.

Here are seven ways the money will be spent in Georgia:

ROADS & BRIDGES

According to White House data, there are 374 bridges and over 2,260 miles of highway in poor condition and each driver pays $375 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.

Under the infrastructure package, in the first five years, Georgia is expected to receive about $9.1 billion for roads and bridges:

$8.9 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs

$225 million for bridge replacement and repairs

The state can also compete for a $12.5 billion Bridge Investment Program and another $16 billion of national funding for major projects.

2. INTERNET ACCESS

Data also shows that more than a million Georgians lack access to reliable high-speed internet service as defined by the Federal Communications Commission. The Georgia Broadband Project’s report for 2021 cites 9.1% of locations in Georgia remain unserved.

Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Georgia will receive:

At least $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state

More than 3 million low-income families will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit program

3. EXTREME WEATHER

From 2010 to 2020, Georgia has experienced 46 extreme weather events, costing the state up to $20 billion in damages, according to White House data.

Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Georgia is expected to receive:

$22 million to protect against wildfires

Georgia will also benefit from the $3.5 billion national investment in weatherization

4. TRANSPORTATION

According to White House data, Georgians who take public transportation spend an extra 74.1% of their time commuting and non-White households are 3.9 times more likely to commute via public transportation. Additionally, 7% of trains and other transit vehicles in the state are past useful life.

Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Georgia is expected to receive:

$1.4 billion over five years to improve public transportation

$135 million over five years to expand statewide EV charging network

5. CYBER ATTACKS

Several cities, governments and private businesses have fallen victim to cyber attacks in Georgia.

Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Georgia is expected to receive:

$24 million to protect against cyberattacks

6. AIRPORTS

Atlanta is home to the nation’s busiest airport in Hartsfield-Jackson.

Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Georgia is set to receive:

$619 million over five years for infrastructure development for airports



7. CLEAN DRINKING WATER

According to White House data, up to 10 million American households and 400,000 schools and childcare centers lack safe drinking water. A key to clean water is removing lead service lines and pipes.

Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Georgia is set to receive:

$913 million over five years to improve water infrastructure