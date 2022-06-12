Raphael Warnock wins the Georgia Senate runoff | Fast facts about his victory

The Democratic incumbent was projected by major news outlets to win reelection over Herschel Walker.

ATLANTA — The closely-watched U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker is over.

Major news outlets, including the Associated Press and NBC News, are projecting Warnock will win reelection.

Here are some fast facts about Warnock's victory:

It's been a while since a Democrat was reelected in Georgia

Warnock, who was elected in a special election runoff against Kelly Loeffler last year, has become the first Democrat in Georgia to retain his seat in more than three decades.

The last time a Democrat to do so in the Peach State was Sam Nunn. He was first elected in 1972, and won reelection in 1978. He was reelected again in 1984 and 1990 - making it 32 years since a Democrat won reelection in Georgia.

It's also been a while since Democrats won three straight Senate votes in Georgia

It is a remarkable turning of the tide in Georgia, with a Democrat now winning the last three statewide votes for U.S. Senate in the Peach State.

Warnock won this year, and both he and Sen. Jon Ossoff won runoff elections in January 2021.

The last time Democrats won three times in a row, Sam Nunn won reelection in 1984, then Wyche Fowler defeated Republican Mack Mattingly in 1986 and then Nunn was reelected again in 1990.

It's been a very long time since a Democrat was re-elected to this particular seat

When Warnock won this Georgia Senate seat, he did so by defeating Kelly Loeffler, who had been appointed to fill the remainder of Sen. Johnny Isakson's term. Isakson retired due to health issues at the end of 2019.

Isakson had held the seat since 2005. Before him was Zell Miller, a Democrat who only served one term. Paul Coverdell had it before him. He won reelection in 1998, but died two years later. Before Coverdell was Wyche Fowler, a Democrat who served one term and lost reelection in 1992. Before Fowler was one-term Republican Mack Mattingly.

And then you get to Herman Talmadge, the last Democrat who held this seat and was reelected to hold it. He won reelection three times after first taking the seat in 1957, eventually losing to Mattingly in 1980.

Victory gives Democrats 51-49 majority

The victory gives Democrats a slim 51-49 majority.