11Alive poll: GOP mostly sticking with Gov. Kemp

Pandemic, Trump have hurt - but not much

ATLANTA — An 11Alive News poll released this week shows Republicans are mostly sticking by Gov. Brian Kemp.

He is fast approaching the halfway point of his four year term, yet Gov. Brian Kemp has been through a political wringer – especially this year.

The pandemic put Kemp in a national spotlight, when he enacted business restrictions – then eased them within weeks. And the glare harshened this fall as Kemp resisted President Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s presidential vote – and has Trump has clobbered Kemp.

Yet our poll shows Georgia Republicans still like the governor, who took office in January 2019.

In November 2019 – before the pandemic – 78 percent of Georgia Republicans viewed him favorably, only 3 percent unfavorably.

In December 2020, 73 percent of Georgia Republicans still view him favorably – though 13 percent now view Kemp unfavorably.

"He still enjoys a very high approval rating. And to me it makes sense," said Jason Shepherd, chairman of the Cobb Republican party. "You look at how Georgia has weathered this economic downturn due to COVID 19, and his handling of the pandemic... generally all you hear (from Republicans) is high praise for Brian Kemp."

On Fox News, Kemp sidestepped a question about a 2022 Republican primary challenge. Soon-to-be former congressman Doug Collins – who stumped for Kemp two years ago – is one possible challenger.

Kemp remains a polarizing figure among Democrats. 18 percent of Democrats surveyed viewed him favorably in November 2019; 21 percent now.

48 percent of Democrats viewed him unfavorably in November 2019. That has risen to 67 percent now.

Among independents, Kemp's favorable ratings have also held steady, but his unfavorables rose from 28 to 53 percent.