PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The community of Port Clinton is on the lookout for a 14-year-old who has been unaccounted for for more than a week.

According to Port Clinton police, Harley Dilly was last seen by his mother the morning of Friday, Dec. 20 just before 7 a.m. as he left for school.

A reward of $7000 is being offered for anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Harley.

Port Clinton Police Department REWARD UPDATE, Saturday, December 28th, 2019 *** $7000.00 for i... nformation leading to the safe return of HARLEY DILLY We have received checks for $1,000.00 from an Anonymous donor and another $2,000.00 from the owners and employees of Fisherman's Wharf and BeYoutiful Hair/Nail Salon.

Saturday, Dec. 28 3 p.m. Press Conference

Port Clinton Police Chief Rob Hickman announced Friday, Dec. 27, that his department would provide daily briefings at 3:00 p.m. "until Harley is returned."

Friday, Dec. 27 3 p.m. Press Conference

At Friday's briefing, Ottawa County residents were asked to leave lights on at night. The department hopes to get word out to Harley that he can go to any home with the light on. If Harley does come to any of those residences, the homeowner is then asked to call 911.

Port Clinton residents are also encouraged to check home security cameras. If anyone spots someone who looks like Harley on their camera, they are asked to call 419-734-3121.

Air units have searched all over Port Clinton. According to police, the shoreline has been searched as well as 150 acres near Harley's home. Hickman said that police have actively searched within the city.

Until now, the search has mostly stayed local. However, the police chief confirmed Friday that there is now federal involvement. The federal officers are there to aid local law enforcement, as all available authorities are involved in the search.

Since the national alert went out on Friday, tips have come in from across the country. Hickman said that agencies in those jurisdictions are helping to follow up on those leads.

Reporters pressed Hickman at Friday's briefing on why it took six days before the first news conference in the case. He said that the parents didn't report Harley missing for 48 hours, and the department wanted to first review all video before addressing the media.

Thursday, Dec. 26 5:30 p.m. Press Conference

On Thursday, officers looked east of Fulton Street, at a range of 150 acres that are both wooded and farmland. The search area was split up into six zones. By 5:30 p.m., law enforcement had cleared all six zones.

The zones were located south and east, away from the school. Hickman said that this is because they have no evidence that Harley set out toward the school that morning. Instead, photos demonstrate Harley heading south from his home.

According to authorities, this photo was captured Dec. 20 between the hours of 6 - 7 a.m.

PCPD

Police continue to search with the assumption that Harley is alive. Officers are using live-find dogs as well as cadaver dogs to aid in their search.

"Until I hear otherwise, he's scared. He doesn't want to come home because he thinks he's in trouble. Nobody is going to change my mind until I hear otherwise," Hickman said.

On Thursday, Hickman said Harley's parents have cooperated fully with the department's investigation. They have allowed PCPD to search the house and cadaver dog has gone through the home and searched family cars. However, on Friday, when asked if parents were still cooperating with law enforcement, Hickman said, "no comment."

Thursday, Dec. 26 3 p.m. Press Conference

PCPD officers believe the teen left of his own free will between 6-7 a.m. No one has heard from Harley other than his mom on the morning of Dec. 20. He wasn't feeling well, but his mother instructed him to go to school.

Hickman said that no Amber Alert has been issued because there have been no reports of him being abducted. On Christmas Eve, the Ohio Attorney General's Office issued an Endangered Missing Child Advisory for Harley.

While investigators do not believe this is an abduction, they are not ruling it out. However, at this point, they have found no evidence to suggest this would be the case.

Thursday, Dec. 26 1:15 p.m. Press Conference

If Harley is located, his mom and dad will be notified first and then it will be posted on the Port Clinton Police Department Facebook page.

BACKGROUND

Hickman said there have been previous calls to the residence for police. Harley's father reportedly reached out to law enforcement around one month ago, following a disagreement about an electronic device being taken away. Officers were called to help calm Harley down.

When asked if Harley had run away before, Hickman stated that his typical behavior is that if something is wrong, he will leave for the night. He has a few friends in town that he stays with and officers have talked to those friends. However, it is not typical for Harley to be gone for more than a night or two.

Harley also has a sister who lives out of state. Authorities have talked to her and her home has been searched. They have found no evidence that he has made it to his sister's or that he was even trying to get there.

COMMUNITY EFFORT

Community members have planned a candlelight vigil for Harley on Sunday, Dec. 29 at Lakeview Park in Port Clinton at 5 p.m.

Additionally, a $7,000 reward has been offered for information leading to his safe return.

Port Clinton Police say they have received checks for $1,000.00 from an Anonymous donor and another $2,000.00 from the owners and employees of Fisherman’s Wharf and BeYoutiful Hair/Nail Salon in addition to a commitment of $2,000 from the Sandusky co-founder of Bikers Against Abused and Neglected Children (B.A.A.N.C) The donations are on top of the $2,000 reward already offered by the police department and Ottawa County Prosecutor James VanEerten.

Search efforts from the Port Clinton police and fire departments began on Saturday, Dec. 21. The Monday following, dozens of neighbors from the area gathered to help expand the search.

"It's important the whole community come together to help find this boy; bring him home to his family," resident Krystal May said.

The Dillys released a statement to Port Clinton police Friday night thanking all who have helped so far in searching for Harley, as well as providing a message to the teen saying, "Harley if you hear/read this, please come home we missed you, your family miss you. You are not in trouble. We love you."

Among the seemingly constant stream of rumors and unsubstantiated information being spread on social media, the Port Clinton Police Department has asked everyone to wait on them to make an official announcement on their Facebook page if and when Harley is located.

Police have advised that if you see Harley, do not approach him, as he does not warm up to people easily. Instead, call 911.

