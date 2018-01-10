ATLANTA – This week’s Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are surging.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is now at $367 million and Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $229 million. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown since July 27 and has rolled 19 times, according to lottery officials. The Powerball jackpot has grown since Aug. 15 and rolled 15 times.

Mega Millions has two payout options: the $367 million annuity prize paid out as one payment, followed by 29 yearly payments, or, the cash option – which is approximately $213 million.

Powerball winners can choose to take the $229 million jackpot prize over 29 years in 30 payments or take $134 million home in cash.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets each cost $2 each.

MEGA MILLIONS FAST FACTS

Draw Date : Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018

: Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018 Estimated Jackpot Amount : $367 million

: $367 million Annuity Amount : Jackpot prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments

: Jackpot prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments Cash Option Amount : Approximately $213 million

: Approximately $213 million Cost to Play : $2 per play; an additional $1 per play for Megaplier; $3 for Just the Jackpot

: $2 per play; an additional $1 per play for Megaplier; $3 for Just the Jackpot Drawings : 11 p.m. (ET) every Tuesday and Friday

: 11 p.m. (ET) every Tuesday and Friday Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize : Approximately 1:24

: Approximately 1:24 Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize : Approximately 1:302 million

: Approximately 1:302 million Date Jackpot Began Rolling : July 27, 2018

: July 27, 2018 Number of Rolls : 19

: 19 Last Winning Jackpot Ticket : July 24, 2018 – $522 million (California)

: July 24, 2018 – $522 million (California) #1 Mega Millions Jackpot: March 30, 2012 – $656 million (3 winning tickets – Illinois, Kansas and Maryland – $218.6 million each)

POWERBALL FAST FACTS

Draw Date : Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018

: Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018 Estimated Jackpot Amount : $229 million

: $229 million Annuity Amount : Jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments

: Jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments Cash Option Amount : Approximately $134 million

: Approximately $134 million Cost to Play : $2 per play; an additional $1 per play to add the Power Play multiplier

: $2 per play; an additional $1 per play to add the Power Play multiplier Drawings : 11 p.m. (ET) every Wednesday and Saturday

: 11 p.m. (ET) every Wednesday and Saturday Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize : Approximately 1:24.87

: Approximately 1:24.87 Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize : Approximately 1:292 million

: Approximately 1:292 million Date Jackpot Began Rolling : Aug. 15, 2017

: Aug. 15, 2017 Number of Rolls : 15

: 15 Last Winning Jackpot Ticket : Aug. 11, 2018 – $247 million jackpot (New York)

: Aug. 11, 2018 – $247 million jackpot (New York) #1 Powerball Jackpot: Jan. 13, 2016 – $1.586 billion jackpot (Calif.; Fla.; and Tenn.)

