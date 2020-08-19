Report: PPE supplies were short as Georgia reopened

Gov. Kemp eased COVID restrictions as health workers decried equipment shortages

ATLANTA — When Gov. Brian Kemp started lifting pandemic restrictions in April – state officials knew at the time that personal protective equipment was in short supply. That’s according documents obtained by Kaiser Health News.

When nurses and other workers and supporters rallied outside the Atlanta VA Medical Center April 17, they complained loudly that health care workers in the hospital didn’t have enough PPE – personal protective equipment, like N95 masks – in a pandemic that threatened both patients and workers.

Now state data shows the government was indeed facing significant shortages – right around the time Kemp was considering re-opening businesses and easing restrictions on crowds.

State documents obtained by Kaiser Health News shows the state had substantial shortages of surgical masks and other personal protective equipment.

"Georgia reopened when obviously we didn’t have enough PPE and N-95 (masks). We were woefully short in our stock supplies. The report tells us how many we needed and we were way way short of the number,” said Irma Westmoreland, a registered nurse who works at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta.

On April 10th, state data showed

It had on hand 527,424 N95 masks while projecting it would need nearly twice that many (1,074,753) over the following seven days.

It had 196,500 sets of gloves on hand when it would need 12,134,108 over the following seven days.

It had 63,448 surgical gowns when it would need 2,201,343 over the following seven days.



"State officials were really looking at deficits that were enormous – face shields, gowns, masks that all the doctors, nurses and others need to keep themselves safe that are treating patients with COVID-19," said Rachana Pravan, who co-wrote the Kaiser Health News report.

By April 19, the state had nearly doubled its supply of masks (to 932,620) while still projecting it would need 6,945,988 in the following 30 days.

On April 20, Kemp eased restrictions on crowds and started reopening businesses. "Nothing in the data we’re seeing right now alarms us," Kemp said April 20.

Yet Westmoreland says the PPE shortage still hasn’t abated four months later.

"How come we’re still in crisis mode?" she asked Wednesday. "We do not have adequate supply of N95 masks that we don’t have to reuse during the day, and that problem has just exacerbated. It has not gotten any better."