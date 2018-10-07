A Polish professor doing a TV interview with a Dutch news outlet had the show stolen from him by his cat, which crawled atop his head and stayed there during the interview. Video of the incident is spreading across the Internet.

Perhaps more intriguing is that the academic seemed unfazed by the whole thing.

Jerzy Targlaski was discussing Poland's Supreme Court on a Dutch news program called Nieuwsuur, according to multiple reports.

That's when the cat decided it wanted its 15 minutes of fame. The orange tabby climbed up Targlaski's arm, took residence on his shoulders, waived its tail right in front of the professor's eyes, and just continued to hang around.

Targlaski just seemed resigned to let it do so. The only time he seemed to acknowledge the cat was there was when he had to brush the feline's tail out of his eyes.

The incident lasted at least 40 seconds.

The Polish historian & political scientist Jerzy Targalski remained completely unruffled during our interview when this happened👇🤨🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4dLi16Pq1H — Rudy Bouma (@rudybouma) July 7, 2018

This immediately brings back memories of the TV interview that went awry last year when a professor discussing South Korea with BBC News had the interview interrupted by his two children who walked into the room.

