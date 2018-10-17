The Atlanta Chapter of Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing is organizing a special trip to Unicoi State Park the weekend of November 2.

The nonprofit is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities, including education and outings.

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing is run by volunteers who teach classes on an on-going, long-term basis.

It is much more than a one-time fishing trip.

Nicholas Crayton guides Andrew Brown

The program provides basic fly fishing, fly casting, fly tying and rod building classes for participants whose skills range from those who have never fished before to individuals with prior fly fishing and tying experience.

All fly fishing and tying equipment is provided to the participants at no charge. Fishing trips, both one-day and multi-day, are also provided free to participants.

The local group meets twice each month in midtown Atlanta.

