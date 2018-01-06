The city of Atlanta is continuing talks on legislation that could lower the fees associated with car boots and add new requirements for booting companies.

The city council's public safety and legal administration committee was scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. on Friday to further discuss the proposed law - the second work session held on the subject so far.

If approved, the legislation would amend city code, lowering booting fees charged by companies to remove their devices. It would also require employees to wear company uniforms and for companies to use "self-release" boots in an effort to reduce response time.

The law would also address another big complaint by requiring "adequate signage" to be posted on private property where boots are used.

In 2017, 11Alive's Brendan Keefe investigated booting practices in Atlanta and discovered booters waiting to pounce at the smallest violation - but little oversight making sure they were doing so fairly.

In the case of those who make a living from their car, those practices can be disastrous.

Jimi Lanham, a delivery driver, said he tried to get his money back after getting booted for parking twice in the same space on 7th Street, but for less than the 15-minute limit.

“I showed them screenshots of my Google Maps timeline as well as pictures of the receipt, and even after that proof, they were saying that ‘the video shows that you were there for 35 minutes,’ and I’m telling them that is impossible,” Lanham said.

