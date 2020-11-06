Man hurt as protesters tear down parts of Portsmouth Confederate monument

Chanting "No Justice, No Peace," protesters used bolt cutters, hammers, and other objects to chip away at the monument.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One person was injured as protesters spray painted and tore down parts of Portsmouth's Confederate monument on Wednesday night.

Chanting "No Justice, No Peace," protesters used bolt cutters, hammers, and other objects to chip away at the monument. Muskets and swords held by the statue's figures were ripped away.

Portsmouth Police were on scene, but took no action to stop the protesters.

The heads of the four soldiers surrounding the monument have been cut off. The mood in the crowd was mostly celebratory, as even a marching band joined in with impromptu live music.

The celebration, however, came to an abrupt halt shortly after 9 p.m., when one of the statues was torn down and apparently fell on a protester. 13News Now reporter Angelo Vargas reports the man appeared to be seriously hurt.

Police moved in to secure the area with crime scene tape, as the injured person was taken away on a stretcher. They asked that the remaining protesters leave.

Portsmouth City Council held an emergency meeting earlier in the day and decided on a July 28 hearing to decide on the monument's fate, but that was too far into the future for the demonstrators who gathered Wednesday night.

The monument has sat near the intersection of Court Street and High Street in Olde Towne since it was built in the late 1800s.