ST. PAUL, Minn. - A raccoon is finding itself in deeper and deeper - er, higher and higher - trouble as it climbs downtown St. Paul's UBS Tower.
The raccoon became stranded on a ledge of the Town Square office building a couple days ago, according to MPR News reporter Tim Nelson.
On Tuesday, building maintenance workers were able to get the poor little guy to move, but he unfortunately took a more dangerous route, climbing UBS Tower next door.
As of 11:30 a.m., the raccoon was 12 stories up the tower. Around 12:30 p.m., Pioneer Press reporter Tad Vezner captured a couple of shots of the raccoon apparently taking a nap on the other side of the window.
MPR News has branded the courageous climbing coon #mprracoon. As of just before 4:30 p.m., it was resting 23 stories up. Paige Donnelly Law, on the same floor of the tower, said in a tweet that they've been told there are live traps on the roof and they are hoping the raccoon will make it the rest of the way up.
Laurie Brickley, St. Paul Department of Safety and Inspection spokesperson confirmed traps are on the roof, ready for the raccoon.
“Any other measures we think would endanger him. We’re hoping he continues his climb,” she said.
Whatever fate awaits the wild creature, it's now achieved whatever level of fame that an animal hits when it gets multiple Twitter accounts.
KARE 11's Lindsey Seavert was there keeping tabs on #MPRraccoon.
And here's how it all got started...