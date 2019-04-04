ATLANTA — If you were awake and outside before 7:00 this morning, you may have seen the bright green fireball streak across the sky.

People from as far south as Florida and as far north as Virginia reported seeing the vivid green ball of fire move across the eastern sky around 6:50 a.m.

As of 9:30 a.m., over 375 people reported seeing it, 16 of those from metro Atlanta.

The America Meteor Society(AMS) reports it was traveling from west to east, ending east of Ivanhoe, North Carolina.

It's usually difficult to see a fireball in the morning, especially in the eastern sky since the glare from the rising sun is so bright compared to a meteor.

A meteor, sometimes called fireball or shooting star, is a space rock that becomes so hot it glows when it passes into Earth’s atmosphere, according to NASA. A meteor is classified as a "fireball" when it's brightness is greater than that of Venus.

The green color streaking behind the meteor suggests it was made up of nickel.

According to the AMS, several thousand meteors of fireball magnitude occur in the Earth’s atmosphere each day. The vast majority of these, however, occur over the oceans and uninhabited regions.

They added, the bigger the fireball, the rarer the event.

The American Meteor Society asks that you continue to report sightings here.

►SC REPORTS: Meteor visible in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia

WILD WEATHER: Dashcam catches incredible lightning strike in Snellville