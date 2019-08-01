You’ve seen your favorite celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kevin Durant, and Instagram influencers post the fashionable photos with elaborate backdrops, and now you can get in on the action.

Candytopia , the candy-coated experiential adventure that has delighted over half a million guests across the country, will be bringing its confectionery wonderland to Atlanta at EDENS Lenox Marketplace in Buckhead for a limited-run engagement beginning on February 8, 2019.

The pop-up adventure features more than one dozen rooms with larger-than-life interactive art installations and full sensory experiences.

Candytopia is a peek inside the sweet and twisted world of famed celebrity candy artist, Jackie Sorkin, and it was created in partnership with her co-founders, events and production design expert Zac Hartog, CEO of ZH Productions, and retail veteran John Goodman.

The marshmallowy mini-theme park launched in 2018 in Santa Monica and just wrapped two successful runs in San Francisco near Union Square and New York in Midtown Manhattan. All Candytopia locations have attracted long lines with tickets selling out quickly.

Candytopia’s Atlanta location at EDENS Lenox Marketplace marks Candytopia’s continued success in attracting guests of all ages to top retail centers. Candytopia Atlanta will feature the most popular attractions from its past locations along with new elements inspired by local culture and landmarks unique to this location.

For anyone who’s ever dreamed of scoring a Golden Ticket or nibbling their way through Candyland, Candytopia transports guests to an imaginative confectionery wonderland with a one-of-a-kind immersive experience.

It has amassed a huge following among guests of all ages and A-list celebrities alike including: Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Biel, Bruce Willis, Adam Sandler, Kevin Durant, Josh Duhamel, Christina Aguilera, James Corden, Wiz Khalifa, Hilary Duff and Alessandra Ambrosio. Guests are treated to candy samples throughout the entire experience including sours and gummies, chocolate treats, nostalgic favorites, and many sweet surprises.

Tickets will be officially on sale to the general public beginning January 15, 2019 at noon ET.