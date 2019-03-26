ATLANTA — An anonymous post on Reddit pushed a group of strangers to help clear trash from Piedmont Park.

Reddit user "atldevicebuyers" posted in the r/Atlanta subreddit, asking for help. He said he had been cleaning up parts of the city by himself for a while, but since the #trashtag had gotten so popular, he wanted to know if anyone wanted to join.

Under the #trashtag, people post before and after pictures of local areas where they've cleaned up litter.

"I know this is a 'hot' thing to do right now," the post read. "Wanted to ask if anyone would be interested in going to some in-town parks/nature preserves... and doing some litter clean-up."

Hundreds of people up-voted that post, and dozens responded in the comments with areas they thought needed some TLC.

Justin Snider

On Saturday, March 23, nearly 20 people showed up to Piedmont Park to help out. "Atldevicebuyers," whose real name is Justin Snider, was there to meet them.

"It's hard to explain Reddit, but a lot of people really come together on there," Justin said. "Atlanta, as a place, has a great history of coming together."

Justin contacted the park ahead of time, and they offered to provide the group with gloves, trash bags and other supplies.

They decided to focus on the boardwalk area of the park. Looking straight ahead at the walkway, one might see a few bits of trash. But, looking down at the creek from above, it was a different story.

Doritos bags, plastic bottles, straws and even tires were mixed into the tall grass and fallen tree branches.

Justin told everyone to keep an eye out for weird finds. Among them were multiple shoes, a credit card and even an old Bird scooter.

"There's a lot of stuff," said volunteer Meghana Bhimasani. "I thought there was going to be more cans or bottles, but there's a lot of plastic bags and small bits of plastic."

It seemed like every time they walked over a spot, they would unearth more tiny bits of trash. Still, almost everyone stayed for nearly three hours, until they decided the job was done.

To this group, cleaning up their city is more than an internet fad.

"A lot of people have approached me saying they want to do different part of the city," Justin said. "I'm going to try and keep it up."

Justin started an email chain for what's now called the "ATLGreenTeam." They plan to set up more meet-ups around the city so the group can grow, and make Atlanta a cleaner place to live.

MORE |

Atlanta City Council looks at ways to track scooter injuries

Verify: Who foot the bill for the 5-Stripe crosswalk?

AJC Peachtree Road Race registration opens Friday