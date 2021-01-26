1 dead in Alabama tornado; storm system brought warnings to Georgia

A storm system swept through the region early Tuesday morning.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Officials say one person is dead after a tornado tore through an Alabama city north of Birmingham, leaving the area significantly damaged.

A heavy storm system swept through the region early Tuesday morning, bringing tornado warnings to metro Atlanta from the west as well.

Fultondale Police Chief D.P. Smith told AL.com a young man trapped in the basement of his home was pronounced dead at the scene around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Smith says a tree fell onto the family's home, causing it to collapse. Several other family members were critically injured and one escaped harm.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham says officials are evaluating the damage to determine the strength of the tornado, which hit the Fultondale area of Jefferson County late Monday night.