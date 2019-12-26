SATELLITE BEACH, Fla — She was hit by a car while crossing A1A in Satellite Beach and “killed almost instantly”.

The family of Sophia Nelson tells WKMG the 12-year-old was in a crosswalk – just steps ahead of her father and grandfather – when she was hit around 5:45 p.m. near Ellwood Avenue on Dec. 22.

They were out walking the family dog.

“As I cleared her airway she started breathing again and I had a brief time to tell her we all love her,” said Sophia’s father Mark.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but there was nothing doctors could do. Her family told WKMG they were able to donate some of Sophia’s organs. They say she recently donated her hair to make wigs for cancer patients.

The driver reportedly stopped after the crash and is cooperating with Brevard County investigators.

According to the Brevard Times, it happened at or near a crosswalk with flashing yellow lights.

RELATED: Troopers look for driver in Christmas hit-and-run crash that left woman in critical condition

RELATED: Bicyclist hit by car, killed on Christmas

RELATED: FHP: Man hit, Killed by family's car on Christmas Eve in Palm Harbor

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter