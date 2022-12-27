AAA activates 'Tow to Go' for NYE holiday

The program is currently active and will continue until 6 a.m. Jan 2.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — AAA wants to keep impaired drivers off the road this New Year's holiday with its "Tow to Go" program.

The program is currently active and will continue until 6 a.m. on Jan. 2. The service, which is free for AAA members and non-members, dispatches a tow truck for your location and should be used as a last resort, according to the program's website.

AAA said rides are for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Riders must keep in mind that appointments for rides cannot be scheduled and the service may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

“’Tis the season for gathering with friends and family and AAA is proud to offer this service to help everyone make it home for the holidays safely,” AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper said in a statement.

“The greatest gift you can give this holiday season is your presence, so be sure to plan for a safe ride home before the celebrations begin. Alcohol, drugs and even prescription medications can affect your ability to drive and cause unnecessary risks for everyone on the roadway. If you’re tempted to drive impaired, call AAA instead and we’ll transport you and your vehicle to a safe location.”