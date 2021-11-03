Amber Alert for missing NC children canceled

Iredell County authorities believed the children were heading toward Augusta, Georgia. It's unclear where they were found.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Amber Alert for two missing children from Iredell County has been canceled, according to authorities.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said a 4-year-old boy and his 2-year-old sister were last seen on Dobson Farm Road in Statesville Thursday. It was believed they were traveling to Augusta, Georgia.

Iredell County deputies believe the abductor may be Amanda J Redmon, 25. Redman is a white female, 5' 5" weighing around 130 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a beige sweater with multicolored leggings and brown boots.

Officials confirmed the suspect was related to the children but did not disclose the relationship.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 704- 878-3100, or 911.