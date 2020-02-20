ATLANTA — The mother of an Atlanta college student who tragically went missing on Valentine's Day and was found dead on Tuesday is sharing her heartbreak on social media.

On Facebook, Anitra Gunn's mother Jennifer Wright Robinson shared the final text messages her daughter sent her.

"Mami!" she texted.

The mom asked what was going on.

"Just miss you," she replied, asking when she was coming back to stay the weekend with her.

Robinson replied that once she got settled in a new house after moving on Thursday - the day Gunn went missing - she would come to see her.

"I promise," she said.

Anitra then made sure to remind her how she wanted her new room decorated.

"That's right I forgot. Remember Red, Silver and Royal Blue Mami my room colors," she wrote.

Robinson assured her daughter she hadn't forgotten.

"Okay. Well call me later. I love you," Anitra texted her mother.

"I will & I love u morer baby gurl," the mom responded.

On Wednesday, a day after her body was found, her father Christopher Gunn posted a message to Facebook sharing his own heartbreak.

"We are processing the devastating news and kindly ask for respect and privacy during this time as we wrap our hearts and minds around all of this," he said.

Her school, Fort Valley State University, said the community was "intensely saddened" by the tragedy.

Police said Anitra Gunn - a 2016 graduate of Westlake High School in Atlanta and a senior agriculture major at Fort Valley State University - was last seen on Feb. 14 at around 11:30 a.m. She spoke to her father that day and he said he wished her a Happy Valentine's Day.

Just after 3 p.m., her body was found about 150 yards off Greer Road in a wooded area, Peach County Sheriff Terry W. Deese said in a press conference. He added that her body was partially covered, as if "someone tried to hide it."

A man believed to have been her boyfriend, DeMarcus Little, has been arrested on a separate matter. He has been named a person of interest.

Her father said that information regarding services and where donations can be made will be announced at a later date.

