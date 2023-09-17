Authorities said the pilot of the jet put the aircraft on autopilot before ejecting over North Charleston. Authorities said there is no evidence of a crash.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Military officials are searching for a jet after a "mishap" that forced the pilot to eject. But officials said there is no concrete evidence that the aircraft has crashed.

According to a spokesperson for Joint Base Charleston, the incident began around 2 p.m. when two pilots were flying. One of the jets landed at Joint Base Charleston without incident, but officials said another pilot flying an F-35B Lightning II enabled an unspecified automated flight system and ejected over North Charleston.

That pilot has since been found and taken to an area hospital for treatment and is said to be stable. However, the search continues for the pilot's aircraft, which authorities say doesn't appear to have crashed.

Based on the aircraft's last known location, search efforts are focused north of Joint Base Charleston near Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion.

"The public is asked to cooperate with military and civilian authorities as the recovery effort continues," a statement from Joint Base Charleston said.

Officials said the pilot is based at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, and the aircraft is from the Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, which has ties to MCAS Beaufort and MCAS Cherry Point.

A spokesperson for MCAS Cherry Point said that those investigating the situation are still gathering information and assessing the situation, adding that the mishap will be under investigation.