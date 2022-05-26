x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

Carnival Cruise ship that left from Florida catches fire in Grand Turk

Twitter users shared photos and videos of flames and black smoke billowing from the top of the docked ship.
Credit: AP
FILE - This Jan. 29, 2021 file photo shows a Carnival Cruise Line sign at PortMiami in Miami. The Belize Tourism Board says 27 people aboard a Carnival cruise tested positive for COVID-19 just before the ship made a stop in Belize City. The positive cases it reported Wednesday, Aug. 12, were among 26 crew members and one passenger on the Carnival Vista, which is carrying over 1,400 crew and nearly 3,000 passengers. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

GRAND TURK, Turks and Caicos Islands — Carnival Cruise Line says no one was hurt when one of its ships caught fire Thursday morning in Grand Turk.

The ship's emergency response team "quickly activated and extinguished" a fire in the funnel of the Carnival Freedom, which departed Monday from Florida's Port Canaveral, the company wrote in a statement.

Twitter users shared photos and videos of flames and black smoke billowing from the top of the docked ship. Several of them claimed to be aboard the Carnival Mardi Gras, which was docked adjacent to the Freedom, when they woke up to the fire.

Carnival Cruise Line said all guests and crew are safe and have been cleared by local authorities to go ashore. 

The company didn't give a cause for the fire, but said it was continuing to "assess the situation."

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Joe Gebbia, Airbnb co-founder, gifts Brookwood High School graduates with stock in company