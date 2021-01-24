Unconscious mother, infant rescued from burning north Georgia apartment

Another resident also sustained minor injuries after jumping from a balcony, officials said

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Fire officials are reporting a handful of injuries but say they are thankful that no one died in a north Georgia apartment fire where a mother and baby were rescued on Saturday afternoon.

The Catoosa County Fire Department reports that it was dispatched to an apartment fire after the 911 center received multiple calls about the blaze.

Crews arrived at Park Lake Apartments off of Cloud Springs Road in Fort Oglethorpe to find the fire already burning heavily in one apartment building with the potential to spread.

So, Catoosa County firefighters went to work, ultimately rescuing an unconscious woman and her infant child from the top floor of the burning building, officials said. The department said another resident also jumped from a balcony but only had what they described as minor injuries.

In all, three residents were taken for medical treatment and two people were treated on the scene and released. The department hasn't released the condition of the mother or the child.

"As devastating as this situation is, gratefully, no loss of life occurred with the residents or the many firefighters and personnel that were on scene," the department said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The department also thanked numerous medical, fire, and law enforcement agencies - some from neighboring counties and even Tennessee - who assisted in handling the situation.