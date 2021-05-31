3-year-old's drowning in north Georgia being investigated by sheriff's office, GBI

This is a developing story.

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia sheriff's office is reporting that it is working with state agents as it investigating the drowning of a small child.

Murray County Sheriff Jimmy Davenport told WRCB on Monday that his office is working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) as they work to understand what led to a three-year-old child's death.

The sheriff told the Chattanooga NBC station that GBI Region One is now the lead agency in the investigation but didn't provide additional details.

The drowning occurred on Carters Lake reservoir though authorities haven't said specifically where on the lake. 11Alive has also requested additional information from the GBI.

Mark McKinnon with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources also confirmed the drowning on Monday but said that the child was removed before they arrived. McKinnon said that, after the child was found unresponsive in the water, Army Corps of Engineers Officers, family members, and a deputy attempted "lifesaving measures" but were not able to revive the child.

The Army Corps of Engineers describes Carters Lake as having 62 miles of shoreline and covering 3,200 acres. The average depth of the lake is said to be 200 feet though some parts dip as low as 450 feet.

Since the beginning of the Memorial Day weekend, the DNR has reported three drownings and one fatal accident across the state in waters the state agency patrols.