Coast Guard suspends search for missing teen swimmer in FL

Family believes Lenton "Ty" Ward was swept away by a rip current.
JENSEN BEACH, Fla — The Coast Guard says its search for an 18-year-old who was last seen swimming in the ocean off Florida’s east coast has been suspended. 

TCPalm reports that Lenton “Ty” Ward has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen swimming that afternoon.

Ward’s aunt, Vanessa Williams, on Friday told the paper he was at the beach with a group of friends celebrating their high school graduation. 

The family believes Ward was swept away by a rip current. 

Coast Guard officials searched for 58 hours and covered 907 square miles. 

According to a Go Fund Me posted by Ward’s family, the teen loved fishing, working out and playing sports. He attended Vero Beach High School and was set to graduate with honors.

