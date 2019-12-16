AUBURN, Ala. — An Alabama prosecutor is asking a judge to revoke the bond of a teenager charged in the crash that killed Auburn University broadcaster Rod Bramblett and his wife.

News outlets report the Lee County district attorney's office alleged continued unsafe driving in asking a court to jail 16-year-old Johnston Edward Taylor of Auburn.

A defense attorney says Taylor is “a very troubled young man” who needs help.

Authorities allege Taylor was speeding in May when he rear-ended a vehicle in Auburn, killing Bramblett and his wife, Paula.

RELATED: Auburn Tigers play-by-play announcer Rod Bramblett, wife killed in wreck

Documents filed by prosecutors say Taylor received at least three tickets in November for speeding and reckless driving.

Legendary play-by-play announcer Rod Bramblett, the voice of the Auburn Tigers, along with his wife, were killed in an auto accident in Alabama on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Auburn University

