The sheriff's office found the body submerged in the contents of the septic tank about four feet underground.

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Detectives believe they found the body of a missing Jensen Beach woman Saturday morning inside a septic tank, the Martin County Sheriff's Office explains on Facebook.

Working late Friday evening into the next morning, detectives from the sheriff's office found a body believed to be 57-year-old Cynthia Cole.

The sheriff's office said the body was found inside the septic tank of her Jensen Beach home.

Detectives spent hours excavating Cole's backyard and reportedly found the body submerged in the contents of the tank about four feet underground.

Shortly after finding the body, detectives were able to locate and arrest Keoki Hilo Demich, 34, who was a handyman who worked for Cole, the sheriff's office explains. He was charged with second-degree murder.

Positive identification of the body by the medical examiner's office is expected shortly, but detectives "have every reason to believe it is that of [Cynthia Cole]."