Driver charged after hitting, killing on-duty veteran Georgia DNR captain

MADISON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is mourning the loss of a longtime veteran in its law enforcement division.
Capt. Stan Elrod was killed in a car accident Thursday night while on-duty, DNR says.
According to Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to the accident around 7:40 p.m. on Hunt Road in Madison County.
Their preliminary report says that 31-year-old Arvil Hamons of Danielsville, was driving his 2008 Chevy Cobalt north on Hunt Road when he left his lane and hit a pedestrian near the shoulder.
The pedestrian, identified as 49-year-old Capt. Stanley Elrod, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hamons was arrested and is facing several charges, including 1st degree vehicular homicide.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted out his condolences around 6:30 a.m. Friday.
Georgia DNR issued the following statement on Elrod’s death:
The Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division is mourning the sudden passing of Captain Stan Elrod, a 28-year veteran of the Division. Captain Elrod was struck and killed by a motor vehicle the evening of September 3 while on duty and physically training in Danielsville, GA. He was a committed officer and supervisor, having risen to the position of region supervisor over our Region 2 office in Gainesville, GA. He will be remembered for his selfless service and complete devotion to the safety of his fellow officers, fellow Georgians, and his state’s natural resources. We are beyond grateful to have worked with and known Captain Elrod, as he truly made us all better through his example. The hearts of the 1,800 members of the DNR family go out to the Elrod family during this time of great sorrow.
