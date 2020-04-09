Driver charged after hitting, killing on-duty veteran Georgia DNR captain

The Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division is mourning the sudden passing of Captain Stan Elrod, a 28-year veteran of the Division. Captain Elrod was struck and killed by a motor vehicle the evening of September 3 while on duty and physically training in Danielsville, GA. He was a committed officer and supervisor, having risen to the position of region supervisor over our Region 2 office in Gainesville, GA. He will be remembered for his selfless service and complete devotion to the safety of his fellow officers, fellow Georgians, and his state’s natural resources. We are beyond grateful to have worked with and known Captain Elrod, as he truly made us all better through his example. The hearts of the 1,800 members of the DNR family go out to the Elrod family during this time of great sorrow.