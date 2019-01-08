ATLANTA — Rain is moving into metro Atlanta once again as we head into the afternoon hours of Thursday.

UPDATES:

9AM | The flash flood warnings have expired.

5:15 AM | Flash flood warning issued for Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett ends.

11:12 PM | A flash flood warning has been issued for Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties until 5:15 a.m., Friday.

At 11:09 p.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Two to three inches of rain have fallen over the last few hours, with localized amounts up to four inches. Isolated flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

10: 37 PM | Georgia Power is reporting 8,053 customers are currently being affected by 95 outages. The company estimates restoring power by 7:00 a.m. Friday morning.

9:57 PM | A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Banks, Jackson and Madison counties until 4 a.m., Friday.

8:23 PM | Heavy rain in Madison and Franklin counties with some spots picking up around 4 inches of rain.

5:43 PM | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon and Walker counties until 6:15 p.m.

5:30 PM | Reports of quarter-sized hail in the area of Doraville near Spaghetti Junction. Also reports of 40 to 50 mph wind gusts in the area.

5:29 PM | StormTracker Michelle Timothy is reporting power out in the Chamblee-Tucker Road area near I-285. She shared this picture showing very little visibility due to the heavy wind and rain.

Almost no visibility on Chamblee-Tucker near I-285

Michelle Timothy for 11Alive

5:22 PM | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for has been issued for DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties until 5:45 p.m.

4:55 PM | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for DeKalb and Fulton counties until 5:30 p.m.

4:09 PM | Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled for Haralson County

4:07 PM | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Cobb County until 4:30 p.m.

3:40 PM | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Haralson County until 4:30 p.m.

3:19 PM | The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Coweta and Fayette counties has expired

2:59 PM | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Coweta and Fayette counties until 3:30 p.m.

