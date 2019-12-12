FORT MYERS, Fla. — Christopher Duluk's Bentley had it all, deputies say: lights, siren and a yellow state of Florida license plate attached to the back.

It was convincing enough to pass off as a law enforcement cruiser that one driver even pulled over to the side of the road, thinking it was an actual traffic stop, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

But the driver probably realized they were duped as soon as the Bentley sped off.

The sheriff's office said it recently received complaints about the car -- swerving around traffic and intimidating other drivers -- and its driver, who later was determined to be Duluk.

Deputies eventually caught up to the 30-year-old at his Fort Myers home, where he was arrested.

Upon closer look at the decked-out Bentley, deputies found the state of Florida plate had a frame equipped with several LED police-style lights. Duluk isn't a state employee and isn't permitted to operate state vehicles or be in possession of such a plate, the sheriff's office said.

The car also was said to have police-style antennas and a speed measurement device similar to the one used by actual officers.

Duluk faces a felony charge of falsely impersonating a law enforcement officer.

