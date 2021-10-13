Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis files for reelection in 2022

Campaign documents were submitted late Friday, according to the Department of State's website.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — He said he wouldn't run for president, and the paperwork appears to back it up, for now: Gov. Ron DeSantis is running for reelection in 2022.

The Florida Department of State confirmed that DeSantis' name has been placed on the 2022 active candidate list after the campaign filed documents for the appointment of campaign treasurer and designation of campaign depository for candidates.

According to the department's website, the documents were received at 4:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.

"Well, we were going to put something out a little bit later, so just stay tuned," DeSantis said during an appearance Monday in Zephyrhills. "It's more of a formality to open up a campaign committee. We're not going to be doing really anything in terms of public announcements until after the legislative session but, you know, you've got to prepare for these things, and we're off and doing that."

DeSantis has repeatedly said he was focused on his current role and would be running for reelection as governor. "I'm not considering anything beyond doing my job," DeSantis said during an appearance on "Hannity" in late September.

The presidential election still remains far away in 2024. Republican voters, though, are keeping DeSantis in mind, according to an October Morning Consult/Politico poll. It found that of those who don't want former President Donald Trump to run, 20 percent would consider voting for him.

A larger majority at 26 percent would vote for former Vice President Mike Pence. But among all Republicans polled, both Pence and DeSantis trail Trump by a hefty margin.