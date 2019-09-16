OCALA, Fla. — A missing Florida mom who vanished with her four children has been found dead, and investigators have honed in on her husband as a possible culprit.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office confirms the body of Casei Jones, 32, was found in a car near Brantley County, Georgia. Her husband, Michael, somehow had gotten the car into a crash, leading to the discovery of her body.

Her family reported Jones missing on Sept. 14 after not seeing her for six weeks.

Following interviews, the remains of the four children also have been located, the sheriff's office said. It's believed Michael Jones murdered his family at their Summerfield, Florida, home and stored them there for several weeks before taking them to Georgia.

He led authorities to their remains, authorities say.

"Unfortunately, true evil has poked its head up here in Marion County," Sheriff Billy Woods said.

Deputies say Jones' husband is being questioned in connection with her death. A warrant has been issued for his arrest for second-degree murder, according to law enforcement.

The kids: Cameron Bowers, 10; Preston Bowers, 5; Mercalli Jones, 2; and Aiyana Jones, 1, last were seen about six weeks ago in the Ocala, Florida, area.

"(Michael Jones) has no right to walk the face of this Earth," Woods said. "I hate to be him when he stands before the Lord."

"Unfortunately, there's nothing I can do to bring those children back."

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call 911 or the sheriff's office at 352-732-9111.

What other people are reading right now:





