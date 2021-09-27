Georgia couple on 50th wedding anniversary trip among 3 killed in Amtrak train derailment

Seven people were hurt and three were killed, including a St. Simons Island couple on their 50th wedding anniversary.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Federal investigators are looking for answers after an Amtrak train derailed in Montana over the weekend, killing three people and hurting seven others.

Two of those people killed were a Georgia couple from St. Simons Island. According to a family member's Facebook post, the couple was on their 50th wedding anniversary trip.

The train departed in Chicago and was headed to Seattle when it left the tracks Saturday afternoon near Joplin, Missouri.

The train consisted of two locomotives and 10 cars, eight of which derailed. The fatal incident happened near a switch in the line where one set of tracks turned into two.

Right now, there is no further information on what led up to the deadly derailment. Authorities say the stretch of that track had just been inspected.