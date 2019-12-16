SAVANNAH, Ga. — Two elderly Georgia men have died in a blaze the Savannah Fire Department believes was caused by improperly used extension cords.

The victims of the Sunday morning fire were identified as 81-year-old John Flannel Sr. and 76-year-old Jessie Lee Mallory.

The fire department says the men were trapped in the back of the house after fire and heavy smoke engulfed the home. Though fire crews located the men, they were unable to revive them.

The fire department says another resident of the home escaped with his girlfriend.

Officials say the fire appeared to start where a cell phone charger was plugged into one of several extension cords running beneath a couch in the house.

