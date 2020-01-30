ATLANTA — Amid the revelation of a wide-ranging Georgia State Patrol cheating scandal that resulted in the dismissal of essentially an entire Trooper School, the incredible fact of how it blew open also emerged.

As Georgia Department of Public Safety Commissioner Col. Mark W. McDonough described it Wednesday, it all started with a single trooper.

There was, at first, no suggestion of a class-wide cheating ring. The lone allegation came to GSP from a girlfriend, who had been deputized by her boyfriend to take his online tests.

For reasons that weren't made specifically clear, but probably aren't very complicated, she eventually came clean on how she'd helped him.

"What her motivations were, I'm not quite clear," McDonough said. "But I mean obviously she realized that it was wrong and she came forward."

It all might've stopped there. McDonough said in the last graduating Trooper School class, one cadet was turned in for cheating by three other cadets and dismissed. In isolated instances, he acknowledged, it is not historically uncommon.

Just how not isolated this trooper's cheating was became exposed thanks to the trooper himself.

The lone trooper who was caught, and might have stayed the lone trooper caught, instead - as McDonough detailed - "said 'well I'm not the only one who cheated, 'I'm not the only one who did this,' and made the allegation that essentially everybody had cheated."

And that spelled the beginning of the end for the others.

That was in October, and a wide-ranging investigation followed. On Wednesday, McDonough announced that 30 troopers, basically the entire 106th Trooper School graduating class, had been fired.

Everyone in the class, the commissioner said, had admitted to cheating.

According to information provided by the Department of Public Safety, only one trooper was dismissed back in October. That trooper was Demon Clark, a Greene County native who was assigned to Post 17 in Washington, in Wilkes County northwest of Augusta.

Photos provided by DPS identified Clark as the man pictured below.

An entire class of Georgia State Patrol troopers has been accused of cheating on an exam. Thirty of them were dismissed.

Georgia Department of Public Safety

The cheating ring revolved around the tests cadets take to be certified to use a speed gun and was coordinated over social media platforms like Snapchat and Groupme. McDonough said the exam "wasn't rocket science," but the class had panicked and began cheating on tests after two cadets, considered the smartest in the class, failed one.

"It's a punch in the gut," McDonough said. "It goes to the core of what we do. Speed detection, enforcing the speed limit is one of the core functions of what the patrol has always done."

"And so this goes to our very core values," he added. "And so it is something that its difficult to swallow."

This is the full list of the 106th Trooper School:

Erguens Accilien, Columbia County, Post 21 - Sylvania

David Allan, Hall County, Post 6 - Gainesville

Jalin Anderson, Richmond County, Post 33 - Milledgeville

Erik Austell, Bibb County, Post 15 - Perry

Evan Bauza, Chatham County, Post 11 - Hinesville

Logan Beck, Camden County, Post 23 - Brunswick

Christopher Cates, Rabun County, Post 27 - Blue Ridge

Seferino Chavez, Clayton County, Post 47 - Forest Park

Demon Clark, Greene County, Post 17 - Washington

Christopher Cordell, Catoosa County, Post 5 - Dalton

Clint Donaldson, Coweta County, Post 49 - Motor Unit

Eric Guerrero, Coffee County, Post 36 - Douglas

Jonathan Hayes, Paulding County, Post 29 - Paulding

Nicholas Hawkins, Walton County, Post 46 - Monroe

Bradley Hunt, Muscogee County, Post 2 - LaGrange

Clarence Johnson, Richmond County, Post 25 - Grovetown

Evan Joyner, Muscogee County, Post 2 - LaGrange

Richard Justice, Columbia County, Post 25 - Grovetown

Malcolm Martinez, Cobb County, Post 47 - Forest Park

Rebecca Moran, Gwinnett County, Post 51 - Gwinnett

Paul Osuegbu, Barrow County, Post 6 - Gainesville

Jose Perez, Colquitt County, Post 13 - Tifton

Patrick Pollett, Columbia County, Post 25 - Grovetown

Troy Pudder, Houston County, Post 30 - Cordele

Caleb Pyle, Coweta County, Post 24 - Newnan

Daysi Ramirez, Houston County, Post 15 - Perry

Gabriel Rampy, Carroll County, Post 4 - Villa Rica

Adam Salter, Pike County, Post 26 - Thomaston

Jerry Slade, Crisp County, Post 30 - Cordele

Kyle Thompson, Berrien County, Post 36 - Douglas

James Vaughan, Sumter County, Post 10 - Americus

Brian Whelehan, Bryan County, Post 23 - Brunswick

Kelley Whitaker, Miller County, Post 14 - Colquitt

