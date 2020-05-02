STUART, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was shot and killed in the line of duty Wednesday on Interstate 95.

Trooper Joseph Bullock, a 19-year veteran, was killed while assisting the public on I-95 in Martin County, the agency said.

Bullock also served his country as an Air Force veteran.

"Today, the entire Florida Highway Patrol and FLHSMV family is heartbroken as we mourn the tragic loss of Trooper Joseph Bullock, a nearly 19-year veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol who chose to make selflessly serving and protecting others his life's work," the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said in a statement.

A stretch of I-95 shut down to traffic following the shooting.

WPEC-TV reports it happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 107, with traffic being diverted to High Meadows in Palm City.

The highway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

