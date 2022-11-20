1 dead, 5 missing after boat capsized during 'failed migration venture,' authorities say

The U.S. Coast Guard says the incident happened 50 miles off Little Torch Key, Florida.

LITTLE TORCH KEY, Fla. — One person is dead and five people are missing after a homemade boat capsized during a "failed migration venture," according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Authorities say the incident happened 50 miles off of Little Torch Key, Florida and crews were able to rescue nine people.

"Four people reportedly drowned immediately upon capsizing. Some of the rescued wore lifejackets, saving their lives in 6-8 foot seas and 30 mph winds," the agency wrote on its Twitter.

Back in October, almost 100 people — mostly from Haiti — were rescued from an overcrowded boat off the coast. It was reported they had no food or water for two days, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.