Sheriff: Georgia man charged in South Carolina club shooting

Jarquez Kezavion Cooper, of Athens, Georgia, was charged with several counts of murder and attempted murder.
Credit: AP
The Lavish Night Club where a shooting early Sunday left numerous dead and at least 8 injured Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina authorities said a Georgia man was arrested and accused of fatally shooting two people in a club. 

Jarquez Kezavion Cooper, of Athens, Georgia, was charged Tuesday with several counts of murder and attempted murder. Cooper was being held at a Georgia jail. 

The Greenville County Sheriff’s office said Cooper was involved in the Sunday shooting at Lavish Lounge that left 23-year-old Mykala Bell and a 51-year-old security guard Clarence Sterling Johnson dead. 

Credit: Greenville Sheriff's Office
Jarquez Kezavion Cooper

Authorities said about 200 people were at the club to see rapper Foogiano. 

Authorities said there were at least two shooters. Three other men in the Atlanta area with ties to Foogiano were being sought for questioning.

