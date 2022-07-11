Deputy Michelle Wilson found the infant without a pulse.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A deputy from the Lee County Sheriff's Office saved the life of a 3-month-old infant after learning he wasn't breathing.

The sheriff's office shared the news on its Facebook page and say when Deputy Michelle Wilson arrived at the home on Fuchsia Road in Fort Myers, the infant was found without a pulse and was turning blue.

Wilson then reportedly started chest compressions on Wylder, the infant, until she heard a pulse.

Deputies say EMS arrived at the home and took Wylder to a hospital where he was admitted into the NICU.

"Without Deputy Wilson's heroic actions, Wylder may not have survived the medical event," the sheriff's office stated in the Facebook post.