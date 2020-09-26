x
Amber Alert issued for missing Florida 11-year-old who may be with 26-year-old man

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
APOPKA, Fla. — A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl from Orange County.

Mackenzie Vega was last seen Saturday on West Kelly Park Road near Jason Dwelley Parkway in Apopka. At the time, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement says she was wearing "a yellow training bra and gray shorts."

Vega is described as a Black and Hispanic girl who is 5-foot-5 and weighs 120 pounds. Investigators say she has long, brown curly hair that she wears in a ponytail high on her head. She has brown eyes. 

According to FDLE, Vega may be with Keith Edward Green, who is 26. Green is described as a Black man with dark hair and eyes. Authorities say the pair might be traveling in a 2017 silver or tan Hyundai Elantra with Texas license plate MVD3055.

If you see them, call 911.

