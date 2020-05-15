Macon attorneys representing Gregory McMichael in Ahmaud Arbery case hold press conference

The lawyers of Hogue Hogue Fitzgerald & Griffin, LLP, are set to speak in front of 341 Third Street in Macon at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

MACON, Ga. — The two prominent Macon criminal defense lawyers representing one of the two men accused of killing 25-year-old jogger, Ahmaud Arbery, in Brunswick earlier this year are holding a press conference Friday.

At 11:30 a.m. in front of 341 Third Street in Macon, the lawyers of Hogue Hogue Fitzgerald & Griffin, LLP, are set to speak.

A news release from the law office says Franklin and Laura Hogue, the founding members of the law firm, are representing 64-year-old Gregory McMichael in the case.

McMichael and his son, Travis, were both arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault last week in Arbery's Feb. shooting death.

The case gained national attention when a video of the shooting circulated online.

"While the death of Ahmaud Arbery is a tragedy, causing deep grief to his family — a tragedy that at first appears to many to fit into a terrible pattern in American life — this case does not fit that pattern. The full story, to be revealed in time, will tell the truth about this case," Frank Hogue said in the release.

“So often the public accepts a narrative driven by an incomplete set of facts, one that vilifies a good person, based on a rush to judgment, which has happened in this case,” said Laura Hogue in a release from the law office.

The Hogues say the defense team will schedule a preliminary hearing for Gregory McMichael and petition the court to set bail.

