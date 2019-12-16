FORT MEADE, Fla. — Florida officials say a man who was found partially eaten by an alligator actually died of a meth overdose.
According to an autopsy report from a central Florida medical examiner, Michael Glenn Ford II had methamphetamine in his system when he died, and that was the cause of his death.
The body of the 45-year-old was found in a canal in June in Polk County.
Ford’s hand and foot were found inside the gator’s stomach.
