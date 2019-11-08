FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. — Florence County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing South Carolina teen who was last seen on Friday.

13-year-old Jaquan Emmanuel Frierson Hill of Quinby, SC, was last seen on August 9, 2019 at his home, according to deputies. At that time, Hill was wearing black Adidas sweat pants, a blue T-shirt and white Nike Air Raids shoes. Hill stand about 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds.

Jaquan Emmanuel Frierson Hill

Florence County Sheriff's Office

Investigators say Hill may be may be headed to Charlotte, NC, in a black 2002 Volkswagen Beetle bearing SC tag number QQR345. At this time, investigators say they do not suspect foul play.

If you see Hill or have any information as to his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Florence County Sheriff's Office at (843) 665-2121, ext. 377 or contact Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or submit a tip on the FCSO free app. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.