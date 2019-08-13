MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public's help to find a man missing for more than a week.

Arnold Jamal Bennett from Myrtle Beach was last seen by family and friends on August 4, according to police. Bennett drives a 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche.

If you think you see Bennett or have any information as to his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1382 and reference report number 19-018117.

