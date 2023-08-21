Plane vanishes off coast of Bahamas after leaving Florida airport

After covering more than 5,000 square miles over 20 hours, the Coast Guard suspended its search on Tuesday.

ELEUTHERA CENTRALNA, The Bahamas — The Coast Guard suspended its search Tuesday for a small plane that possibly went down this weekend off the coast of the Bahamas.

The plane, a Cessna 402, was last reported leaving the Fort Lauderdale International Airport with one person onboard, the Coast Guard shared in a post on Sunday.

Officials said the aircraft vanished after it was seen on Saturday about 17 miles west of Eleuthera Island, Bahamas.

Coast Guard Crews assisted the Royal Bahamas Defence Force in searching more than 5,000 square miles over 20 hours before making the decision to suspend the active search.

In June, the Coast Guard successfully rescued five people who were onboard a plane that went down north of Andros Islands in the Bahamas.