Plane vanishes off coast of Bahamas after leaving Florida airport

ELEUTHERA CENTRALNA, The Bahamas — The Coast Guard suspended its search Tuesday for a small plane that possibly went down this weekend off the coast of the Bahamas.
The plane, a Cessna 402, was last reported leaving the Fort Lauderdale International Airport with one person onboard, the Coast Guard shared in a post on Sunday.
Officials said the aircraft vanished after it was seen on Saturday about 17 miles west of Eleuthera Island, Bahamas.
Coast Guard Crews assisted the Royal Bahamas Defence Force in searching more than 5,000 square miles over 20 hours before making the decision to suspend the active search.
In June, the Coast Guard successfully rescued five people who were onboard a plane that went down north of Andros Islands in the Bahamas.
Rescue crews launched two planes in response to a request for assistance from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and eventually spotted all five people standing on the wings of their aircraft. With the help of a good Samaritan, all five people were transported safely to shore without injuries.