News employee, child killed in shooting near homicide scene in Orange County

PINE HILLS, Fla. — Two people, including a child, have died and multiple were hurt in a shooting in Orange County, Sheriff John Mina said in a news conference.

The person killed was an employee of Spectrum News 13 in Orlando, Mina said. A 9-year-old girl hurt in the shooting also died.

Another news employee and the mother of the 9-year-old girl were transported to the hospital, Mina said. Mina said the news employee was in critical condition.

One person has been detained, the sheriff's office said.

The gunfire erupted on Hialeah Street in Pine Hills where a homicide investigation was already underway Wednesday, Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.

ALERT: Multiple people shot on Hialeah Street, same scene as a homicide earlier today. One person has been detained. We will update as soon as possible. @SheriffMina will brief at a time and location TBD. pic.twitter.com/7exNZy8nDF — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 22, 2023

The Orlando Sentinel said deputies found a woman in her 20s dead at around 11:17 a.m. on Hialeah Street.