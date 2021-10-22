Serendipity or fate?: 3 sisters share same birthday only years apart

All three sisters were delivered naturally.

OVIEDO, Fla. — Three sisters in a suburb of Orlando, Florida, share the same birthday, but they’re not twins or triplets.

Instead, Sophia, Giuliana and Mia Lammert were each born Aug. 25, respectively, in 2015, 2018 and 2021. All were delivered naturally.

Explaining the coincidence, their mother Kristin Lammert chalks the shared birthdays up to serendipity.

“Divine intervention, fate, loved ones up above,” the mother told Orlando television station WKMG, the Associated Press reports.

When Kristin found out Mia’s due date was Sept. 8, 2021, she began wondering whether the baby might come a little early.

“I thought she could absolutely be born two weeks early and share the same birthday with her two older sisters,” she said, AP explains.