ATHENS, Ga. — A UGA fraternity brother woke up to a grizzly scene outside the Chi Psi frat house last Friday - more than a half dozen dead animals and animal parts and what police described as a "variety of entrails."

Police were not able to identify any suspects, though a report obtained by 11Alive indicates it could have been intended as a prank by another fraternity.

If it was indeed a prank, it didn't really land as a "ha-ha" funny kind of prank.

The responding officer noted "what appeared to be a skinned canine (domestic dog or coyote) which was otherwise intact," and "three skinned heads (believed to be raccoon, one of which had a distinct bullet hole between the eyes)" among the animal parts.

RELATED: Mutilated animal carcasses left for days near school bus stop

The officer also wrote in the report that there were two dead rats, "several probable raccoon feet" and a variety of entrails. There were also several bloody latex gloves at the scene.

One fraternity brother who came home that night at 1 a.m. said he didn't notice anything unusual. The brother who discovered the scene did so around 6 a.m.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, there were no security cameras in the area.

A member of the fraternity told police that deer carcass had also been left at the porch last September. Chi Psi suspected another fraternity in that case, but it was never reported to police.

The responding officer notified animal control officers, who took the animal parts for investigation and processing.

MORE HEADLINES

Driver with powerful ties calls state rep instead of 911 after 'hit and run' crash

Firefighter suspended after decision to try and save woman's life

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old