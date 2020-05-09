Georgia 2-year-old fighting to survive after being found face-down in Florida pool

The child was reported to be in critical condition when he was first taken to a Destin, Florida hospital.

DESTIN, Fla. — Investigators are looking into what happened on Friday morning that left a Georgia child floating face-down in a pool in Destin, Florida. In the meantime, the child is fighting for his life.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday afternoon that it was investigating an incident where a two-year-old boy was found in a pool in the 2800 block of Scenic Highway 98 in the popular resort town. The child, who investigators say was from Georgia, was spotted unresponsive by witnesses who called 911 and then attempted CPR until emergency responders arrived.

The child was first taken to an emergency room in Destin before being airlifted by helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola for further treatment. Many details are still limited; though, authorities did describe the child's condition as critical at the time he was first taken from the scene.

The child's current condition, however, was not known at the time the sheriff's office announced the incident publicly. The location where the toddler was found, based on map views of the area, is a stretch of road lined with beach houses not far from the shore.

Authorities haven't said what part of Georgia the child was from or if they expect any charges to arise from the tragic events set in motion on Friday morning.